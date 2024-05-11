Saturday, May 11, 2024
PSCA reunites elderly person with family

Agencies
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has reunited a mentally challenged elderly person with his family.  According to details,  an 80-year-old man of Johar Town lost his way home. The Safe Cities received information about the lost elderly through the Lost and Found Centre.  A daughter of the elderly informed the Lost and Found Centre about her father’s disappearance.

 A team, after cross-checking both pieces of information, reunited the elderly with the family.

After verification, Johar Town police handed over the elderly to the family. According to a spokesperson, the PSCA has so far reunited more than 5,000 lost individuals with their families.

