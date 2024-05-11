PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for making irresponsible statements.

As per details, the notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, which have been deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.

The notice states that such statements are against the party’s discipline and violate the clear instructions of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, who has emphasized the importance of responsible behavior.

Marwat was warned that failure to respond or provide a satisfactory explanation may lead to further disciplinary action.

Earlier, Sher Afzal Marwat, who was recently replaced by Waqas Akram for Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman slot, was also been removed from party’s political committee

Sources told that Marwat, who had strongly criticised his party colleagues, was also expelled from the PTI’s WhatsApp group.

Prior to this development, it was reported that PTI founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, is disappointed with party leader Sher Afzal Marwat over ‘irresponsible behaviour’ and refused to meet him.

Sources further claimed that Marwat’s statement regarding Saudi Arabia’s involvement in PTI government’s ouster and meeting with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif are believed to be the reasons for Imran Khan’s displeasure.

Marwat earlier claimed that the party colleagues Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub hindered his meeting with the PTI founder in jail.

He alleged that Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub in cahoots with the jail administration obstructed his meeting with the party’s founder. “Jail Superintendent told me that the PTI’s founder wants to meet me separately,” Marwat said.

“When I come for meeting today, the jail superintendent didn’t allow me to meet him,” he said. “My meeting with the PTI founder was extremely necessary,” he said.

“I am announcing as protest that I will not work with them,” he said. “I will come for protest when the PTI founder will entrust me the responsibility,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI's political committee approved Sheikh Waqas Akram's name for chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).






