Punjab schools facing teachers shortage

Muhammad Sabrin
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -   The government’s pro­posal to impose an “Educational Emergency” to address the issue of out-of-school children has highlighted a concerning reality in Punjab province. Despite the rhetoric, no new teachers have been recruited in the province over the past six years. In Attock district alone, 3187 teaching po­sitions remain unfilled, leading to fifteen schools functioning without any teachers.

Across Punjab, the shortage of teachers exceeds one hundred thousand vacant positions, yet little attention is being paid to this critical issue.

