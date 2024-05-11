Saturday, May 11, 2024
Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikarpur

APP
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Regional Head of the Federal Ombuds­man, Sukkur Region, Syed Mahmood Ali Shah on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Na­tional Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Hathidar Branch Shikarpur and interacted with the offi­cers of the services delivery to discuss the issues pertain­ing to the services being pro­vided to the citizens. Syed Mahmood Shah said that services of NBP were better than other banks while this bank had an honour to have the largest number of account holders. He said that a large number of pensioners were also attached to NBP. While appreciating the services of National Bank of Pakistan including its social services, Shah directed them to provi­sion of cold drink water to the customers and ATMs should be functioning properly, he added. He said that it’s the re­sponsibility of all the federal departments to take efforts to address the problems faced by the common people.

