Saturday, May 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

RPO Rawalpindi holds open court for speedy justice

Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa of the Rawalpindi Region conducted an open court on Friday in compliance with directives from CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to expedite justice, as stated by a police spokesperson. Visitors from all four districts, including Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock, lodged their complaints. The RPO attentively listened to all complaints and instructed the SSP Range Investigation Bureau (RIB) for further proceedings. Several applicants from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Rawalpindi presented requests for investigation changes during the open court. In response, the RPO directed the SSP RIB to promptly take action and submit a report within the specified timeframe. Speaking at the event, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa emphasized that holding open courts aims to enhance policing and provide swift justice to applicants at police stations.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1715407753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024