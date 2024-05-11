RPO Rawalpindi holds open court for speedy justice

RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa of the Rawalpindi Region conducted an open court on Friday in compliance with directives from CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to expedite justice, as stated by a police spokesperson. Visitors from all four districts, including Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock, lodged their complaints. The RPO attentively listened to all complaints and instructed the SSP Range Investigation Bureau (RIB) for further proceedings. Several applicants from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Rawalpindi presented requests for investigation changes during the open court. In response, the RPO directed the SSP RIB to promptly take action and submit a report within the specified timeframe. Speaking at the event, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa emphasized that holding open courts aims to enhance policing and provide swift justice to applicants at police stations.