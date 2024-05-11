Rupee gains 8 paisas

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday gained 08 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.20. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, stood at Rs 277.10 and Rs 279.60 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.31 to Rs.299.93 from Rs 298.62, according to the latest economic data of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained constant at Rs 1.78 whereas an increase of Rs1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 348.59 compared to the last closing of Rs 347.11.

The Emirates Dirham decreased by 03 paisas whereas Saudi Riyal went down by 2 paisas and were traded at Rs 75.72 and Rs 74.15 respectively.