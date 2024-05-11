Russia attacks Ukraine’s northeast in new ground offensive

KYIV, UKRAINE - Russia launched a surprise ground offensive into Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region on Friday, putting its forces on the attack in a border zone Moscow’s troops were pushed back from nearly two years ago. Civilians were told to flee border areas as heavy fighting was raging between Rus­sian and Ukrainian forces, which are struggling with ammunition and manpower shortages.

“Russia launched a new wave of counter-offen­sive actions in this area. Ukraine met them there with our troops, brigades and artillery... Now there is a fierce battle under way in this area,” President Volodymyr Zelensky told a briefing. A high-ranking Ukrainian military source said Russia had advanced into Ukraine by one kilometre (0.6 miles), and was trying to “create a buffer zone” to prevent attacks into Russian territory. If Russia’s advances are con­firmed, it would represent the Kremlin’s biggest land operation in the region since it sent thousands of troops across the border in February 2022.

Ukraine reported repelling Russia’s incursion but that “fighting of varying intensity” was ongo­ing and that Russia had launched aerial strikes into an area near the border. The attack was launched around 5:00 am (0200 GMT), with Russia trying to break through Ukraine’s lines under the cover of armoured vehicles, the Ukrainian defence minis­try said. The Russian defence ministry has not pro­vided any comment but Russian military bloggers reported active fighting in the area.