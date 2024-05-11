Saturday, May 11, 2024
Sardar Saleem Haider sworn in as 40th Punjab governor

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan administers the oath to new Punjab Governor

Sardar Saleem Haider sworn in as 40th Punjab governor
Our Staff Reporter
May 11, 2024
LAHORE    -  After a delay of almost one week, Sardar Salim Haider Khan finally took oath as 40th Governor of Punjab at Governor House Lahore on Friday. 

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan administered the oath to the new Punjab Governor who is a nominee of the PPP. 

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman read out the notification regarding the appoint­ment in a solemn ceremony. President Asif Ali Zardari had appointed Sardar Saleem as Punjab Governor a week before, but the oath taking cer­emony was delayed as the outgoing Governor Mo­hammad Balighur Rehman was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and he had to take his belongings from the Governor House. Punjab Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, outgoing Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, provincial minis­ters, provincial secretaries, senior leadership of People’s Party, Syed Khursheed Shah, Nayyar Bukhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, other important personalities from various fields and party work­ers attended the ceremony in a large number.

