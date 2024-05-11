Sargodha RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

SARGODHA - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sar­godha Region Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui listened to 125 appeals of 300 police officers and personnel during the or­derly room held here on Friday. Some 14 appeals were declared valid, while the answers of 60 were termed un­satisfactory and the sentences of po­licemen concerned were upheld.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedica­tion and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit as soon as possible. Those showing neg­ligence would be punished, he added.

FOUR PROFITEERS HELD

The district administration arrest­ed four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city on Friday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad and Chak No 78 NB, and Muhammad Asif, Safdar, Haq Nawaz and Yusaf were involved in profiteering. The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

13 CRIMINALS HELD

The district police arrested 13 criminals, here on Friday. A police spokesperson said that different teams conducted raids and held Mu­zammil, Shahid, Tahir, Zeeshan, Za­hoor, Zubair and others. The police also recovered 2.3-kg hashish, 1.3-kg heroin, 148 litres of liquor, nine pistols, three guns, 132 bullets and valuables worth millions from them. Further investigation was underway.

165,183 WOMEN INSARGODHA BENEFITINGFROM BISP PROGRAMME

Deputy Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Sar­godha Mazhar Awan said on Friday that 165,183 registered and eligible women were getting quarterly BISP payments of Rs10,500 in the district. Talking to media here, he said that 22,540 beneficiaries in Kot Momin, 13,450 in Sahiwal, 72,335 in Sar­godha, 16,714 deserving women in Shahpur, 17,034 in Sillanwali, 14,495 in Bhalwal and 8,612 women in Bhera were getting the BISP payments. He said the BISP tranche for the month of May would be released soon. He said that a survey process under the BISP would continue till June 30, 2024.