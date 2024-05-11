Saturday, May 11, 2024
Saudi Prince Muhammad bin Salman's visit dates being contemplated

Web Desk
4:55 PM | May 11, 2024
Consultation on the dates of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's visit to Pakistan is continuing in Islamabad and Riyadh. 

According to sources, no date has been fixed. Top officials of the foreign ministries of both countries are in consultation on the schedule, they added. 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is in contact with senior Saudi officials regarding the visit of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

There were rumours that the visit of the Crown Prince had been deferred. It was reported that he was due on May 19 on a two-day visit. 

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra-Baloch, in the meanwhile, rejected rumours of delay in the visit and added that details regarding the visit would be made public as soon as a schedule is decided between Islamabad and Riyadh. 

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the prince to Pakistan during his visit to Saudi Arabia and he accepted the invitation.

