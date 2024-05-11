Saturday, May 11, 2024
Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up district level offices

APP
May 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -    Secre­tary Sindh Human Rights Department Tehseen Fatima has said the role of police and district administration is piv­otal for implementing human rights and creating awareness among the people about such rights. She said this while chairing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall of Shahbaz Building here on Friday. She said that the meeting discussed the rights issues, the procedure for reg­istering complaints and the plan of setting up the depart­ment’s offices at the district level. The Secretary under­lined the need to curb child labour in addition to harass­ment of women and rape cas­es to protect the rights of the citizens and to improve the country’s global image. The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi directed all the Deputy Com­missioners to set up district-based offices and take steps to address the issues about human rights violations.

