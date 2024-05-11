Sky 9 Developers Unveils Best Western in Melrose Arch, Managed and Operated by PSL (Hashoo Group)

Sky 9 Developers, a leading name in Pakistan's real estate and hospitality field, joyfully announces the inauguration of the first international hotel in Islamabad Zone 5, Best Western. The grand opening event, overseen by Chairman Syed Musheer Hussain and CEO Syed Mustafa Hussain, marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's hospitality scene.

Pioneering Hospitality Expansion

Sky 9 Developers has long aimed to transform Pakistan's hospitality sector by introducing renowned international hotel brands. This vision becomes reality with the launch of Melrose Arch, the landmark project featuring Best Western. Melrose Arch stands as a symbol of luxury living, making opulence affordable and within reach for everyone.

Esteemed Guests and Growing Market

The opening ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Managing Director Hashoo Group, Syed Haseeb Amjad Gardezi, and Vice President of Nayatel, Sheikh Wajid Mahmood, showcasing the presence of respected industry leaders. As the project is entrusted to Hashoo Group (Pakistan Services Limited) for its management and operations, Pakistan Services Limited Hotels continues to build on over 50 years of success, striving to maintain its position as Pakistan’s leading hotel group.

Nine Keys: Leading Excellence in Real Estate Sales and Marketing

According to the CEO of Nine Keys Pvt Ltd, "Nine Keys, as one of the fastest-growing real estate firms, thoroughly assesses every project before embarking on it. This involves evaluating factors such as project timelines, transparency, location, approvals, and quality assurance. Moreover, we evaluate the project's potential for future revenue generation. Melrose Arch meets all these criteria. Nine Keys chose to market and sell this project due to its proven track record as one of the most reliable projects in the twin cities, particularly during challenging economic times. Additionally, its strategic location in Zone 5, bridging Islamabad and Rawalpindi and serving a population of 1.5 to 2 million people, made it an ideal choice."

Additionally, Nayatel's Vice President Sheikh Wajid Mahmood, acknowledged for integrating cutting-edge technology into Melrose Arch's facilities, also graced the occasion, highlighting the collaborative efforts driving the project's success.

Melrose Arch: A Unique Hospitality Venture

Melrose Arch stands out as the most brand-rich hospitality project in the country. With 104 rooms and 26 commercial spaces housing 12 national and international brands, it offers unmatched convenience and luxury. The project boasts a rooftop international restaurant designed to accommodate up to 300 guests. Not only is it the first hospitality project completed in a decade, but it's also the fastest delivered in the twin cities, commencing in 2020 and concluding in 2023 ahead of schedule.

Advancing into Future with Innovative Hospitality Projects

As Melrose Arch heralds a new era of luxury hospitality, Sky 9 Developers remains dedicated to delivering excellence. With projects like Melrose Arch and the upcoming Sky Luxe, set to be completed ahead of schedule, Sky 9 Developers continues to redefine Pakistan's real estate and hospitality landscape.