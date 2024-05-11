Speaker suspends membership of 27 Punjab MPAs after SC’s verdict

LAHORE - Succumbing to the pressure of the mighty Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Speaker Muhammad Ahmad Khan Friday suspended the membership of 27 assembly members belonging to the ruling alliance which got these seats over and above the actual quota of reserved seats initially allocated to it after Feb 8 polls.

A day before, while responding to a point of order by Opposition’s Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan, the Speaker had taken the stance that he had no authority to stop the MPAs elected on reserved seats from sitting in the House as the Election Commission of Pakistan had not de-notified them as members after the Supreme Court decision.

However, the Speaker had told the opposition members that he would seek legal advice from the law department and the Election Commission and give his ruling on the matter. At the outset of the Friday’s sitting, the Speaker gave his ruling suspending the membership of 27 members without waiting for any legal advice which was supposed to come from the two departments.

Rana Aftab in his point order had pleaded before the Speaker a day before that following the Supreme Court decision setting aside the decision of the Peshawar High Court and the subsequent notification of the Election Commission, there was no justification for the MPAs in question to sit in the Assembly and vote on any matter.

The Speaker in his ruling declared the point of order raised by Rana Aftab in order and stated that since he had now with him the SC decision provided by Rana Aftab, he was satisfied that these members should not be sitting in the House. The speaker also read out the judgment of the Supreme Court in the house.

The opposition legislators hailed the ruling and lauded the speaker with desk thumping. Opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bachhar and Rana Aftab appreciated the Speaker’s ruling, but they questioned the legality of the resolution passed by the Assembly yesterday against May 9 incidents. They pleaded that it was passed with the voting of strangers. To this, the Speaker said that they had not raised this particular issue while the resolution was being passed yesterday as the opposition was more interested in hullabaloo at that time.

Following the Speaker’s ruling, the ruling alliance comprising the PML-N, the PPP, the PML-Q and IPP has lost 24-woman seats and three minority MPAs. The suspended MPAs included 23 from PML-N, two from the PPP and one each from IPP and PML-Q respectively. Notwithstanding the Speaker’s decision, the numbers’ game in Punjab Assembly is still in favor of the ruling alliance. Earlier, the PML-N had the support of 226 MPAs in the house and now its strength has been reduced to 203 after the suspension of its 23 lawmakers.