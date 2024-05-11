Stark Hypocrisy

It is absurd for the United States to be releasing reports on religious freedoms for other countries at the moment. Judging other countries by the standards it cannot keep at home is only one case to demonstrate the dual standards the West, and especially the US, is often called out for. The US is actively supporting a genocide being carried out against a distinct religious group by another distinct religious group. If Israel has come this far and escaped any form of accountability for every step of brutal violence it inflicted, the world owes this barbarism to the US.

Israel not only is committing this genocide but also using apocalyptic religious language and ancient prophecies to justify itself. Meanwhile, the sitting US president and his party have been using Islamophobic slurs and connotations to denigrate the student protests. And well what else can we expect from a country that leashed out all its power to defame and target the followers of Islam across the world? No wonder it acts like a silent bystander while its closest ally goes wild in a killing spree out of pure hatred.

Furthermore, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom and other US institutes along with a few European counterparts, that grade and judge other nations on such metrics, have always been used to apply pressure on other nations and keep them in check. USCIRF appears more of a joke than an actual indicator and guarantor of religious freedoms at this point. Thanks to the gradual downgrade and events that exposed the duality of the Western order. Categorising countries on a scale often becomes either the carrot or the stick depending on the political need. Look at India, where Modi is leading an anti-Muslim electoral campaign from the pulpit, yet no condemnation from the US of this blatant hate speech and violation of religious freedom. This proves only one point; political expedience takes precedence here.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office is politically correct to reject this report of the USCIRF. If the US can turn a blind eye to the sorry state of religious freedoms in India, it has no right to take Pakistan to that court and serve its larger political purposes. The way the US is operating in the world - enabling genocide and crushing students’ voices that speak against this, it loses all agency to talk about religious freedom.