Steps being taken for uplift of socioeconomic conditions: SACM

Peshawar   -   Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher on Friday said that on the special directives of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur steps are being taken for promotion of industrialisation, uplift of socioeconomic conditions of the people and utilisation of the capabilities of the students of various universities.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur. Besides Rector of the University, Dr Mujahid, Dr Abdul Mateen and large number of the stakeholders of Industries and higher education also attended the meeting.

The participants discussed in detail the best utilisation of the capabilities of students in the industrial sector of the province.

The participants said that under-graduate students at various universities are the real asset, who would be imparted training while keeping in view the requirements of the industrial sector. So, they could not only find employment rather but also play their role in the development of the country and the province.

The SACM thanked the participants and on behalf of the government reaffirmed the provision of full cooperation in enabling the students to play their due role in the development of the industrial sector. He said that they are making efforts that the graduates of the universities could not need any recommendation in finding employment.

He said that the purpose of their efforts is that graduates should not have a simple papered degree, rather they have practical expertise in their respective trade and a requirement of the industry.

