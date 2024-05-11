TikTok Saga and Washington

The recent passage of a bill by the U.S. House of Representatives targeting TikTok on April 20 has reignited discussions over the platform’s future in the American market. This legislation follows a similar bill passed just over a month ago, which imposed a six-month ultimatum for TikTok to either sell or face market restrictions. However, the latest bill extends this timeframe to 270 days, with a potential 90-day extension at President Joe Biden’s discretion if progress is made towards a sale. As the bill awaits Senate approval and President Biden’s signature, anticipation looms over potential legal challenges to the proposed ban. Michael Beckerman, TikTok’s head of public policy, underscored the gravity of the situation in a memo to the company’s American staff, emphasizing plans for a legal challenge once the bill is enacted. The outcome of this legislative maneuvering will undoubtedly shape the future of TikTok’s presence in the U.S. market. The move has prompted speculation about the underlying motivations driving such legislative measures, raising questions about the broader implications for tech regulation and international relations.
The fate of TikTok, used by about 170 million Americans, has become a major issue in Washington. But why does the sought-after app need to face such a dilemma? It is hard to deny that the United States’ hype of the China data threat theory without evidence is a Sword of Damocles in the trade war. Create a threat even if there is no threat. Even though as an app that creates joy and brings benefits in the U.S., as long as it is linked to China, everything must be a threat. Perhaps it is more appropriately described as McCarthyism in the digital era. Shou Zi Chew said in a video posted after the vote the legislation if signed into law “will lead to a ban on TikTok in the United States. It would take billions of dollars out of the pockets of creators and small businesses, and put more than 300,000 U.S. jobs at risk.” By now, one in three U.S. adults have used TikTok in 2023, up 10 percentage points from 2021, according to the Pew Research Center. Small business owners, educators, activists, and youngsters who use TikTok believe that the app has played an increasingly indispensable role in the U.S. national economy and public life.
Francis P. Crawley, Chairman of the Committee on Data of the International Science Council (ISC), pointed out that the United States’ suppression of TikTok is a “Game of Throne” related to the control of data and the economy in the competition between China and the United States. Just like the sanctions against Japan’s semiconductor industry in the 1980s and the dismemberment of French energy giant Alstom through long-arm jurisdiction in 2013. Apparently, no conclusive evidence was ever given for each accusation- No matter how many greenbacks are earned or jobs are created for this country, everything about China must be trampled into the dirt - either mine or dead, no ifs and buts. Faced with the fact that TikTok’s downloads often exceed those of Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, Facebook, which once triggered the sensational “Cambridge Analytica” scandal, couldn’t wait to add fuel to the fire in this all-round campaign launched by the White House. In that incident, the information of as many as 87 million Facebook users was leaked to the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which was used to encourage voters to vote for Trump in the 2016 election. However, Facebook still remains the number one social media platform in the globe.
On March 30, 2022, the Washington Post published an article revealing that Meta hired Targeted Victory, one of the major pro-Republican consulting firms in the U.S., to try to launch a movement against TikTok. Facebook had experienced negative user growth for the first time in its 18-year history. CEO Mark Zuckerberg once talked straight, “TikTok is a huge obstacle.” The geopolitical competition in the new era makes everything as clear as daylight. In the digital age, governments around the world regard the digital economy and cyberspace as new highlands on the silent battlefield. The popularity of TikTok as a global social media in the U.S. has made the White House feel a bundle of nerves. Therefore, the “witch-hunt” could not be avoided. Beyond the battle at the business table, to be sure, the political climate in Washington is increasingly favorable to the bill, as many politicians don’t want to be seen as soft on China in an election year. Still, there are concerns about the impact of the strict but subtle ban on young voters. Clearly, the wrath of the youngsters who bombarded the White House hotline cannot be ignored easily.
When it comes to the original intention of the legislation, U.S. officials have said that TikTok may have the potential to manipulate elections, sway public opinion, and collect U.S. user data, thus TikTok must be separated from ByteDance for the sake of national security. However, in a recent live broadcast, Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher, one of the bill’s authors and main promoters, revealed the real reason for the ban, “TikTok is becoming the main news platform for young Americans under the age of 30,” and “our government does not have full binding force on this platform.” In addition, the differences in attitudes towards the bill between the two Houses have caused TikTok to face more unpredictable results. A reporter from CBS expressed this more bluntly, “In U.S. political circles, any initiative or investigation against China can gain cross-party support.” However, other politicians including New York State Representative Jamal Bowman believe that this bill goes too far, which will infringe on the First Amendment rights (of the U.S. Constitution), and “this bill appears to be very hypocritical due to many members of Congress use TikTok, so does the White House.”
Is the Republicans setting up a perfect dead end for its opponents? It is undeniable that the two parties hope to jointly knock TikTok away, but if Biden approves the bill, he will offend a huge number of young voters; if not, it means “showing weakness towards China”, which also gets him into big trouble. The bill is among a series of moves Washington has taken to address national security concerns about China, from electric cars to artificial intelligence to cranes at U.S. ports. So far, so-called national security threat issues have become universal “Post-it notes” for abuse by the White House. Obviously, Biden has not learned from the failed experience of the Trump administration in banning TikTok, and the public opinion crisis caused by the bill trap has become rampant. The antagonism and division in American society and the hysterical anti-China sentiments of politicians could not be whitewashed yet. When facing Beijing, guns are unanimous; when dealing with internal affairs, “one United States opposes the other” has become the mainstream.
Aslam Javed
The writer is an Islamabad-based political analyst and columnist.