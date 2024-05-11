Unyielding Resolve

As the nation commemorated the one-year anniversary of the infamous May 9th riots, it has become crystal clear that the scars of that tumultuous day are far from fading. Despite hopes from some quarters that time would blur the memory of those events, the state’s recollection of last year’s events does not seem to be forgiving.

The PM and COAS hold their firm stance against any potential compromise with the perpetrators of the attacks, reflecting the state’s resolve to uphold the rule of law and preserve the national unity we have worked so hard to maintain.

Yet, persistent efforts by PTI to reframe the events of May 9th as acts of state brutality and suppression are a clear refusal to acknowledge the reality of its actions. In fact, over the past year, they have only amplified the voices of its arrested leaders and perpetuated narratives of electoral fraud. It seems the party is still clinging to every single ideology that led to the violent upheaval a year ago.

Several attempts have been made to appease PTI, and facilitate negotiations between the party and the government – an attempt to let bygones be bygones and prioritise the well-being of the nation. However, considering PTI’s usual MO, negotiation and diplomacy have never shown to be a cornerstone of the party’s beliefs. The state, however, has left no room for ambiguity – those who orchestrated this attack will face the full force of the law. No compromise, no forgiveness. Despite the bias that this stance may indicate towards the party, and however it may fuel PTI’s perception that the system is rigged against them, this is a reality that cannot be avoided now. Leading an armed insurrection is not something that ought to be taken lightly by a government – at least we should hope so. The fact that PTI’s supporters have largely remained silent on the streets this year despite all the warnings and calls for agitation, shows that maybe the nation’s citizens have also moved on from this anarchical mentality.

The resolve of our state is worthy of praise, but to create meaningful change we need to set a precedent – one that deters any citizen from believing that anarchy is acceptable in the nation. Justice will prevail, and the ideals for which our heroes laid down their lives will endure.