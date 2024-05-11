US and Pakistan strengthen ties through shared love for sports: Conrad Tribble

LAHORE - The United States, known for its passion for baseball and softball, shares similar sport­ing fervor with Pakistan’s love for cricket, highlighted Consul General of US Consulate Gen­eral Karachi Conrad Tribble during his recent interaction with the Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) delegation. While speaking at the US Consulate in Karachi, Tribble drew parallels between the two nations’ sports cultures. “Just as cricket is woven into the fabric of Pakistan, base­ball and softball hold a special place in American hearts,” he explained. This conversation occurred during a meeting with the SFP delegation led by Asif Azeem, President of the SFP, as part of the celebra­tions for the 1st anniversary of World Baseball Softball Day on May 10. The US is set to host the T20 World Cup for the first time, an event that Tribble believes will signifi­cantly boost cricket’s profile in the region. “Hosting such a mega cricket event will flourish the game in the US, similar to how major events have impacted sports here in Pakistan,” he added. Tribble also highlighted the unify­ing power of sports, noting that activities like practice, scrimmage, and drills, which were part of the anniversary celebrations at the Consul­ate, help bridge cultural and national divides. “Sports tran­scend boundaries, bringing people together regardless of their background, promoting peace, tranquility, and love at the international level,” he said. The Consul General further announced that the US Consulate and the Soft­ball Federation of Pakistan would participate in a festival match to commemorate the day, symbolizing the growing sports diplomacy between the two countries. SFP Presi­dent Asif Azeem expressed his gratitude towards the US Consulate for its continuous support in promoting softball in Pakistan.