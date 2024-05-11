Saturday, May 11, 2024
Wheat crisis: Farmers launch protest movement from Multan

Web Desk
12:52 AM | May 11, 2024
The farmers on Friday launched their protest movement from Multan over the prevailing wheat crisis in the province.

A large number of farmers were holding placards and chanting slogans against the Punjab government.

The protesting farmers also symbolically set wheat on fire and demanded the government to ensure the wheat procurement.

Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, the president of farmer’s union, threatened the government to widen the scope of the protest drive if the wheat wasn’t procured by the government.

