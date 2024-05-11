‘World coming to an end’: Kenyan town copes with life underwater

Garissa, Kenya - Abdi Hussein sat alone on a Kenyan road strewn with ramshackle tents bound with plas­tic strings and covered with tarpaulins, peer­ing into the sea of rust-coloured flood water. The deluge had claimed his livelihood, his home and his wife, leaving the 32-year-old bereft as he pondered what was left of his life. “It has been like the world is coming to an end,” he told AFP, his forehead resting on his palm. “The water kept rising and rising and it swallowed ev­erything.” Garissa town in eastern Kenya is no stranger to rain-related disasters, but its resi­dents told AFP that the ongoing monsoon has brought a catastrophic level of flooding that shocked them. Kenya is grappling with floods that have killed 257 people across the East African nation, follow­ing weeks of torrential rainfall scientists have linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon. Almost 55,000 house­holds have been dis­placed, with the rains submerging entire vil­lages, blocking roads and hampering delivery of basic goods. The downpour inundated five dams, unleash­ing massive overflows of water downstream across Garissa, Tana River and Lamu -- a region home to more than 1.5 million people. “We haven’t seen much rain ourselves but our biggest undoing is liv­ing downstream,” said Mwanajuma Raha, whose house was torn down by the deluge that also swept away all her possessions.