MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 246 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab last week, MEPCO official said on Thursday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided various places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 246,000 electricity units. A sum of over Rs 6.2 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 27 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters,slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco official sources added.