ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was informed on Thursday that 25 percent of the total 4,029 sanctioned posts of doctors, charge nurses, paramedics and other staff at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) were lying vacant. The committee met at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad on Thursday with its Chairman Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla in the chair. The PIMS authorities informed the committee that the Federal Public Service Commission takes two to three years for appointment of doctors due to which they are facing shortage of staff. The Standing Committee noted that more than 200 doctors and other staff members were in the promotion zone but they were not being promoted due to one reason or the other. The Standing Committee directed that all of the doctors, charge nurses, paramedics and other staff members who qualify to be promoted and the posts are available forthwith and all other vacant posts should be filled in by direct recruitment on merit. However, the Standing Committee recommended that the posts which are to be filled in through FPSC be filled on contract basis or daily wages. However, the case for appointment on permanent basis may be initiated through FPSC, so that permanent doctors be appointed, on merit in PIMS and the compliance report be furnished to the Standing Committee. The Standing Committee was informed that PIMS wanted to open OPD in the evening because a huge number of patients cannot be completely handled in the morning. The Committee appreciated the idea and recommended that evening OPD may be started on a priority basis. The Standing Committee was informed that a new state-of-the-art emergency ward is going to be constructed at the PIMS. However, the Ministry of Planning has some reservations regarding the drawings of the emergency ward. Hence, the constructed work has been halted. The Committee directed that the construction work of the emergency be started on a priority basis. However, the Committee decided to hold a meeting to probe into the matter of construction of the new emergency building of PIMS. It decided to invite the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives to attend the next meeting. The Standing Committee visited all sections of PIMS. The meeting was attended by the Members of National Assembly: Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Shams-un-Nisa, Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Ramesh Lal. The meeting was also attended by the Special Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and senior officers of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and PIMS.