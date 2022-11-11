Share:

Peshawar - Amid financial constraints in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, President Arif Alvi has been in the provincial capital where he reviewed work on various schemes and discussed various issues with the provincial authorities. The KP government cites the non-payment of net-hydel profit by the federal government as a reason behind the financial crisis in the province. On Thursday, KP Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra along with Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash addressed a presser regarding the financial challenges facing the province. He claimed that the federation owed the province Rs118.9 billion on different heads, including the net hydel profit and merged districts’ share. He said the centre needs to pay KP province Rs61.2 billion as NHP, Rs29.9 billion for the tribal districts, and Rs27.8 billion as the NFC share. In addition, a government official said that in terms of the development programme, the KP government has also decided to prioritise the spending keeping in view the needs of the development and non-development expenditures. On the other hand, some analysts also believe that the PTI leadership is not interested in pursuing the matter with the incumbent Prime Minister and they are more interested in resolving the issue of net hydel profit issue through President Dr Arif Alvi. A senior official of the KP bureaucracy told The Nation that Imran Khan seems to have some ego issue with regard to PM Shehbaz Sharif and he wanted to resolve the NHP issue through the President who even visited Peshawar. “Regarding funds shortage, the big chunk is AIP for merged areas and the federal government didn’t fulfil their dues, hence development of merged areas has been compromised. Also, the NHP and other dues are pending. Yet, when was the last time the Chief Minister formally approached the PM or federal minister finance? Even a formal DO letter from CM to PM may work. But it seems the ego of Imran Khan perhaps also damaged KP finances,” the official said. Earlier, there have been reports that KP has also approached World Bank and Asian Development Bank for loans. Some observers question how much KP had received in terms of the NHP from the federation under the previous federal government of PTI. This correspondent contacted Secretary Finance Ikramullah Khan, but he as usual neither picked calls nor responded to text messages to explain the situation being head of the department concerned.