FAISALABAD - The fresh round of five-day anti-polio drive in the district would commence from Nov 21. Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, while presiding over a meeting of the polio eradication committee here on Thursday, directed the quarters concerned to complete all-out arrangements to ensure vaccination of children under five years of age. Not a single child should be missed during the drive, he said and warned that negligence on the part of the staff would be dealt with under the law. He ordered for launching an awareness campaign for parents to motivate them to administer anti-polio drops to their children. Earlier, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Kashif Mahmood briefed the meeting about the arrangements. SMOG AWARENESS SEMINAR HELD Punjab Highway Patrol police held a smog awareness seminar at a private college here on Thursday. District Superintendent Police (DSP) Malik Muhammad Amin, mobile education unit, teachers and large number of students attended the seminar. While addressing,the DSP said that smog was a combination of smoke and fog which may cause flu, irritation in eyes, and worsen lung diseases. He advised the participants to avoid going out unnecessarily, wear glasses and mask, keep doors and windows closed, frequently wash hands and face and in case of throat infection gargle with warm water. Incharge Education unit Rizwan Bhatti educates the students about road safety and traffic rules as well as urged for positive use of social media. He said that driving under 18-years was prohibited in the law, hence parents should not handover keys of vehicles to their children. He asked the students to abide by the traffic signs, road crossings, traffic signals, line and lane.Use of cell phones while driving was perilous, he added. He said that help line 1124 was active and commuters should use it in case of any mishap on highways. 22M METRIC-TON WHEAT TARGET SET CURRENT YEAR Director General Agriculture (Extension & Adoptive Research) Punjab, Dr Anjum Ali said on Thursday that 16.5 million acres of land would be brought under wheat crop cultivation across the Punjab province this year for getting 22.2 million metric tons of production. Addressing a Kissan convention, jointly organised by the Agriculture Department and a private fertilizer company here, he said the wheat growers should complete cultivation over maximum land by Nov 20 to enhance average per acre production from 31 to 40 maunds. He said that the wheat support price had been increased over Rs 3,000 per maund to make it a cash crop and attract farmers to cultivate it on maximum area of land. He urged farmers to speed up cultivation of wheat crop in paddy areas to bring more and more land under wheat crop cultivation. He said that the Agriculture field staff, along with students of Agriculture University, were busy providing guidance to farmers to convince them for early completion of the crop sowing process. Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Division Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said that wheat growers were being provided subsidy of Rs 12.5 billion. Director Wheat Dr Javed Ahmed said that the Punjab government had ensured provision of 9-million seed bags of 15 new varieties to farmers. He urged farmers to purchase only those seed gabs tagged with blue colour and supplied by the federal seed certification department. Kissan leader Rehanul Haq hailed the government decision for providing a subsidy of Rs 17 billion on phosphorus fertilizers, which ensured availability of DAP fertilizer at the rate of Rs 10,500 per bag in open market.