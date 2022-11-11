Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry says any aggression against AJK or misadventure by India would meet a befitting response.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the State-run University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Mirpur, President said the morale of the Kashmiri people is high and our struggle will continue till the independence of occupied Kashmir from Indian rule.

Highlighting young and educated people’s vibrant role in the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle, the AJK president said the educated and well qualified youth in Azad Jammu and Kashmir can play a vital role in promoting the Kashmir cause at international level.