ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Sialkot and Mangla garrisons to bid farewell to various formations, also putting to rest all speculations about yet another extension for the incumbent chief. The official media wing of the military confirmed that General Qamar Javed Bajwa has kicked off farewell visits. “General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations,” read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). According to the ISPR irectorate, on his arrival in Sialkot, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer and was received by Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar in Mangla garrison. The statement said that the army chief met with officers and men at both locations and addressed the troops. He appreciated the formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities. He also advised them to keep serving the nation with zeal and commitment regardless of circumstances. Earlier this week, the COAS Qamar General Javed Bajwa urged officers to stay focused on their professional duties and serve the nation, as he visited the Peshawar Corps Headquarters. The chief military spokesperson has already confirmed that General Bajwa will not be seeking another extension. This will end his sixyear tenure, during which Pakistan saw many developments, both on the internal and external fronts. PM