LAHORE - Amir Asylkozhaev from Russia and Imran Khaitbaev from Uzbekistan will take on each other in the final of the ongoing ITF Pakistan Juniors Tennis Championship after beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday. The final will be played on Saturday at the same venue. In the first semifinal, Amir Asylkozhaev outsmarted Azat Sarsembaev from Kazakhstan 6-2, 6-4 while the second semifinal saw Khaitbaev outpacing Bugra Ozkoc from Turkey 6-3, 6-0. The only Pakistani player Muhammad Zaryab Khan, pairing with Azat Sarsembaev, qualified for the doubles final.