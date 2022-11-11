Share:

LAHORE - Maruf Mridha’s player of the match bowling performance of 4-38 and half-centuries by openers Ch M Rizwan and Ashiqur Rahman Shibli handed Bangladesh a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the first of three U19 one-day matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Mridha’s splendid opening spell reduced Pakistan to three for three after Bangladesh captain Ahrar Amin decided to bowl first. Pakistan, however, managed to score 202, thanks to brilliant fightback from Arafat Minhas and Uzair Mumtaz. Arafat was top scorer with 77-ball unbeaten 71, smashing seven fours and four sixes while Uzair hit 57 off 76. M Tayyab Arif was the only player to put up a notable score in the top order with 28. Bangladesh openers Rizwan and Shibli never allowed Pakistan any opportunity of bouncing back with their solid opening stand of 160. Rizwan made 79 off 86 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six, while Shibli made 74 in 112 balls (eight fours). Pakistan’s Ali Raza dismissed both the openers, but it was all too late by then as Sharear Sakib (18*) and Ahrar (7*) took the visitors over the line comfortably with 4.5 overs spare. The second and third one-day matches will be played on 12 and 14 November.

SCORES IN BRIEF

BANGLADESH 205-3, 40.1 overs (Ch M

Rizwan 79, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli 74;

Ali Raza 2-44) beat PAKISTAN 202 all

out, 45 overs (Arafat Minhas 71, Uzair

Mumtaz 57; Maruf Mrdiha 4-38, M Rafi

Uzzaman 2-28) by 7 wickets.