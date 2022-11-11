Share:

LAHORE - Central Punjab had a second innings lead of 188 against Northern at stumps on day three of the four-day Quaid-e- Azam Trophy 2022-23 match, thanks to Zafar Gohar’s splendid bowling performance. The left-arm orthodox recorded his first-class career’s 16th five-wicket haul, returning incredible figures of 6-96 in 31.2 overs as Northern were bowled out for 333, in reply of Central Punjab’s 385, after beginning the day on 194 for three at the LCCA Ground. Zafar snared five wickets on Thursday, including Umar Waheed’s who fell four runs short of a century. Umar converted his overnight 42 into 96. He batted for 186 balls, in which he hit 15 fours. Central Punjab hurried to 136-3 in 25 overs after Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique were dismissed. M Saad made 61 off just 64 balls and Tayyab Tahir made unbeaten 58. Tayyab will have the company of Qasim Akram when the match resumes today (Friday). At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Southern Punjab were 270-6 after Usman Salahuddin scored a century. Meanwhile, Sindh and KP took five points each as their match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium was abandoned.