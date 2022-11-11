Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first batch of 75 out of total 150 buses to ply on multiple feeder routes of the capital are expected to be on road in March 2023 as the Capital Development Authority opened the financial proposals in this regard on Thursday. Two companies M/s Faisal Movers and M/s Daewoo Express are in the running as earlier they had been declared successful in their technical evaluation for this project and now their financial proposals are being evaluated through a consultant hired by the civic authority for the project. Sources told this scribe that each company proposed their own type of buses to be run on the roads of Islamabad. A company proposed to operate diesel hybrid buses while the other wants to bring electric buses on the road. However, a final decision is made once evaluation of their financial proposals would be done. It is expected that the consultant would take about a week to complete the financial evaluation of their bids and after that its recommendations will be tabled before CDA board for a final decision to award the contract to a successful bidder. The CDA had called the bids to operate 8.5 meter long 150 buses on different routes of the capital linking them with the already operational metro bus system in the city. The project is divided into two phases as the successful bidder will be bound to operationalise 75 buses in four months as part of phase one while rest of the 75 buses would be operated in next two months. The contract to run the buses would be awarded to the successful bidder on the basis of per kilometre cost agreed to be paid by the CDA while operation and maintenance of the buses would be the sole responsibility of the contractor. The successful bidder would be given the contract for next eight years and the same could be extended for further four years subject to the satisfactory performance of the contractor. The project was initiated on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that will connect different sectors of Islamabad through the metro bus system. The project will use ‘feeder routes’ to connect commuters from various sectors of Islamabad to the central metro bus stations, from where they can transfer to other routes. The CDA had recently done a traffic study from the National University of Science and Technology to identify the potential routes, which identified 13 feeder routes. Islamabad’s sectors F, G and I as well as D-12 will be connected to the central metro network through the new routes. According to a hand out issued by the Prime Minister office few days ago, these feeder routes will provide comfortable and international standard travel facilities to around 100,000 commuters on daily basis. In July 2022, the premier inaugurated the Green and Blue lines of the mass transit metro bus service in the twin cities. The new bus service connected Bhara Kahu, GT Road, Koral and Rawalpindi through the Green, Orange, Blue and Red Lines, respectively.