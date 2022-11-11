Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Friday administered oath to the three newly-appointed judges of the Supreme Court.

As per details, CJP Umar Ata Bandial administered oath to Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, a judge of Sindh High Court, LHC’s Justice Shahid and Justice Athar Minallah, of IHC.

The ceremony was attended by senior judges of the SC, the additional attorney general, senior lawyers and others.

On November 9, President Arif Alvi approved the elevation of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Syed Azhar Rizvi to the Supreme Court (SC).

According to details, President Arif Alvi has signed the cabinet’s summary recommending to elevate the three judges to the Supreme Court. The President also approved the appointment of Justice Amir Farooq as Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC).

