The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday while reprimanding the authorities for mismanagement said that the roads in the city were closed, people were badly disturbed and the administration was sleeping.

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf of the LHC Rawalpindi bench heard a petition filed against the closure of roads and educational institutions due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests at different places in Rawalpindi.

In the hearing, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DC Rawalpindi, SSP Operations appeared before the court. LHC expressed intense displeasure over the closure of roads and educational institutions.

The court asked the Commissioner Rawalpindi that why is he acting as a facilitator of those who block the roads, and directed him to submit written statement to take a legal action against the people responsible.

The court further inquired that why did he not take any action?

Meanwhile, The LHC Rawalpindi bench adjourned the hearing till November 16,along with directing to take action against the people responsible and also to submit a complete report on the matter.