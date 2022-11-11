Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested four accused involved in illegal arms business from different areas of the metropolis and recovered illegal arms from their possession.

Head of CTD Intelligence Wing Raja Umer Khattab while addressing a press conference, told that the action was taken as a part of campaign against the business of illegal arms. He said that the accused identified as Azmatullah, Bashir Khan, Fazal Jan and Farmanullah were arrested from University Road, Kashmir Road, Banaras Chowk and SITE areas. The accused were inter-provincial illegal arms suppliers. 18 illegal pistols, other weapons, magazines and huge cache of bullets were recovered from the possession of arrested.

Raja Umer Khattab said the campaign against the business of illegal arms was launched on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh and following these instructions, the Additional IGP CTD formed special teams for the purpose under the command of CTD Intelligence Wing head. He said arms dealers from Peshawar, Darra Adamkhel, D.I. Khan and other areas were involved in supply of illegal arms. The dealers used social media handles for advertisment and business of their weapons. Interested people pay half of the decided amount for the arms through online payments and rest of the amount was paid in cash on delivery. The CTD officer said that the accused involved in the said business were also charging people for arms licenses.

They were making ditto copy of the licenses issued from the Interior Ministry and sending the picture of the same to concerned person online, he told and added that these fake licenses were also having QR codes and upon scanning the details of the same person also appear. He said that the relatives and other known people of arms dealers from Peshawar, Darra Adamkhel and other areas had opened arms shops in Karachi. They were bringing arms and ammunition from there without payment of any taxes and any records to Karachi. Further investigations are underway, he added.