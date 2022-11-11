Share:

LAHORE-In order to create awareness to eliminate corruption from the society and support the ongoing awareness campaign efforts of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, Daewoo Express sponsored the Wall Paining Competition for the College of Arts students (University of Punjab) at Tokhar Niaz Baig Bus Terminal.

It is important to mention here that students keenly worked for this Daewoo Express sponsored event and prepared their creative artwork assignment in different working groups and placed it in term of wall painted at the prominent place of Daewoo Express Lahore Bus Terminal.

On this event, Daewoo Express GM Marketing Sophia Chishty appreciated the NAB Lahore Officials, especially university students efforts to participate in such a wonderful event. She further stated that its moral responsibility of every Pakistani citizen and private business companies to join hand for encouraging the relevant government department efforts to stop the menace of corruption in our country and provide safe & secure corruption free working environment for our country development and also for our future generations.

At the ending ceremony of the event, Senior NAB Lahore Head Office Official appreciated the Daewoo Express management to sponsor the event and become part of their leading bus transport company in Pakistan to extend their corruption free society promotion campaign, especially for their first ever Wall Paining Competition promotion activity at any public bus terminal in private sector with the collaboration of College of Arts, University of Punjab.