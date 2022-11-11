Share:

The British court on Friday quashed the stay order of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Daily Mail defamation case.

The lawyers of the Prime Minister asked the court to give him [Shehbaz] more time to respond, but the court refused to give the premier more time.

The court said, “Shehbaz Sharif and his son-in-law Ali Imran have yet to respond to the Daily Mail’s defence in court. They will also be responsible for the Daily Mail’s legal costs if they fail to react to the court notification”.

The lawyers said, "Because Pakistan’s premier is busy, more time should be given to respond, to which Justice Matthew Niklin responded that the Prime Minister and the common man are equal in court".