LAHORE-Descon Oxychem Limited (PSX: DOL), the leading manufacturer and exporter of hydrogen-peroxide (H2O2) and allied products, witnessed a 23.57% increase in production as per the company’s financial-year 2022 (FY22) results. The company has delivered exceptional business performance despite challenges posed by increase in energy costs and global supply chain disruption.

Due to the improved production, increased exports and surge in H2O2 prices in the domestic and international market, DOL witnessed a 52% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue (PKR 4.2b) and profit after tax of PKR 471m, a 69% YoY growth. To keep up with growing H2O2 demand, the company achieved record production of 40,550 MeT. “We are very pleased with our yearly results which proved to be one the strongest in the company’s history. Our outlook continues to look promising for the coming months with increased margins, and positive cash flows. We implemented an effective strategy to mitigate the adverse geo-political/economic impacts through improved price-management, better product-placement, enhanced exports and timely expansion. This performance showcases that the company’s resolve to continue to strengthen its position as a regional market-leader,” said Chief Executive Officer of DOL, Mohsin Zia.