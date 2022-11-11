LAHORE - An Anti-Corruption Court in Lahore Thursday granted post-arrest bail to former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in an alleged land scandal. The court ordered Mazari to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to avail the relief of bail. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Khalid Mehmood Bhatti heard the post-arrest bail application of the former deputy speaker. Mazari’s counsel argued before the court that his client was made target of political victimisation and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab registered a bogus case against him
