LAHORE - An Anti-Corruption Court in Lahore Thursday grant­ed post-arrest bail to for­mer Punjab Assembly depu­ty speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in an alleged land scandal. The court ordered Mazari to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to avail the relief of bail. Anti-Cor­ruption Court Judge Khalid Mehmood Bhatti heard the post-arrest bail application of the former deputy speak­er. Mazari’s counsel argued before the court that his cli­ent was made target of polit­ical victimisation and the An­ti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab registered a bogus case against him