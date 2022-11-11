Share:

OKARA - Okara District Police Officer Captain (retired) Mohammad Bilal Furqan Thursday warned the policemen that torture on suspects, custodial deaths and illegal detentions would be not be tolerated under any circumstances. The DPO issued this warning while addressing field officers during a meeting held to review the incidents of crimes and police operations. All the concerned SDPOs and SHOs were also present in the meeting. The DPO also warned that entry of touts and irrelevant persons is prohibited in his office. He also directed to officials that process of recruitments should be made purely on merit. Positive voice has been spread about police across the district as well as citizens have got a sense of security for which whole district police deserve heartiest felicitations. The DPO urged the police officers to build a sens of self-accountability. He emphasized that police department was the servant of the masses. Protection of masses is the foremost responsibility and the public grievances should be heard and solved at their doorsteps. He pledged to root out narcotics from the district, expressing his pleasure over the arrest of key drugs pushers. He added that patrolling system had been improved to control crimes and ensure peace in the area.