Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated rain-wind and thunderstorm with snow over hilly areas is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar twelve, Quetta and Murree six and Gilgit four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while dry in Jammu, partly cloudy and cloudy weather in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar four degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus two, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla five and Anantnag six degree centigrade.