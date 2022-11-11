Share:

In line with the ambition to make public transport electric by 2030, the pilot test of the electric bus in Lahore is certainly welcome news. The provincial government of Sindh has launched a test of its own for e-busses in Karachi, but the situation in Lahore with smog and pollution requires a serious rethink on part of the authorities.

Electric buses are certainly part of the answer to this problem, but they are not the solution on their own. Lahore and other metropolitan cities in the country have an infrastructure problem that stems from the way our cities are designed all the way down to our policies on vehicles to emissions from both transport and production.

Designing long stretches of multiple-lane roads with little to no space for pedestrians on the side leaves little option other than to travel by vehicle. Add this to the lack of connectivity in public transport—where some cities have defined routes, but often they are not well-connected enough to be able to cover the entire city—and we all but ensure that private vehicles or public transport such as taxis and rickshaws become instrumental in this emission-contributing ecosystem. All of this is topped off with the lack of controls on industrial zones and emissions within city limits alongside issues such as polluting brick kilns and crop stubble burning, which brings Lahore the deserving crown for the world’s most polluted city every year.

The solution quite naturally lies in tackling all aspects of the problem simultaneously. The pilot project is certainly promising and forward-thinking, but it only works if public transport becomes a viable option to travel to all parts of the city, without the need for a private vehicle or a taxi-like service. The emissions are only cut down if the public forgoes the use of the car or bike at their homes and takes this bus instead. The smog problem only truly goes away if cities like Lahore change the way they function. Having electric buses, while certainly a positive move, will not be the answer on its own. A holistic approach is needed.