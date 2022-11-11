Share:

Gender discrimination has been a major social issue in Pakistan. As a result, women are often left out of the economic and educational spheres. There are many social problems for Pakistani girls and women, including forced or early marriage, public harassment, acid attacks and rape. Apart from this, cases of acid being thrown at girls due to mental illness are increasing day by day.

Women and girls are most likely to experience the negative impacts of gender discrimination. It can mean restricted access to education, a lower standing in society, less freedom to make decisions around their personal and family life, and lower wages for the jobs and work they do. In 2020, only 47% of women of working age participated in the labour market, compared to 74% of men – a gender gap that has remained relatively consistent since 1995. By acknowledging the different aspects of gender discrimination and working together to raise awareness, we can reduce it.

These centres were designed with input from the cities’ most at-risk individuals to meet basic needs. Women can be available for child day-care services, which allows them the opportunity to work knowing their children are being well looked after. Helping women do this by providing broad and varied support such as skills training, asset transfers, savings facilities, nutrition support, classes on gender equality and prevention of gender-based violence, improved hygiene and sanitation facilities and promotion of improved hygiene practices. Education is one of the best tools we have in our fight to reduce gender discrimination.

The government seeks to promote equal rights, opportunities and responsibilities for men and women. One of the chief aims of its gender equality policy is to strengthen the economic independence of women and raise the percentage of women in employment. This means getting more women into work and making it possible for men and women to share work and care responsibilities more equitably.

IQRA MUNAWAR,

Karachi.