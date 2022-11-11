Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Thursday assured inclusion of the Oath of finality of the Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him] in the marriage registration form in Islamabad Capital Territory on the pattern of NADRA and Passport forms. The assurance was given by Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Muhammad Sajjad, while responding to a calling attention notice moved by Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din and others regarding non-inclusion of the Oath of finality of the Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad [Peace Be Upon Him] in the marriage registration form in Islamabad Capital Territory on the pattern of NADRA and Passport forms, causing grave concern amongst the public. The chair referred the matter to the concerned standing committee of the House for further action. On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz has appealed the Federal Government to ensure smooth and hassle free movement of the general public, which is being hampered by a political party with complete support of the Punjab Government. Drawing attention of the National Assembly toward closure of roads by PTI activists, he said hooliganism in the name of long march is continuing in Pakistan under the direct supervision of the Punjab Police. He said PTI and its leadership are conspiring to sabotage the upcoming visit of the Saudi Crown Prince. The Leader of the Opposition demanded of the federal government to uphold law and order in the country. Meanwhile, Majority of PTI’s Members of the National Assembly nominated Afzal Khan Dhandla as its parliamentary leader in the House. This was announced by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. Earlier, the National Assembly resumed its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday evening with Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the chair.