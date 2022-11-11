Share:

Our politicians don’t seem to realize that they are all the chips of the same block. None of them is truly better than the others. All are tainted by scams, scandals, and shady practices to stay in power come what may.

When Imran Khan was in power, the opposition kept crying about inflation and heavily criticized his huge cabinet. Interestingly, after coming to power, the all-knowing Shahbaz Sharif has not only utterly failed to curb inflation or the dwindling economy, but also has expanded his cabinet to a level never seen before. With an entourage of more than ninety ministers and SAPMs, the government still is unable to perform on any front. It is shameful that a country that is literally begging its way through the crisis has a such big cabinet with more than twenty ministers / SAPMs enjoying perks without any portfolio assigned.

This in a country on the brink of economic collapse is criminal. Just like his predecessor, it appears that the sole purpose of the cabinet members is to defend the directionless policies of the PDM government rather than doing something for the betterment of the people. With the country devastated by floods and the economy at its knees, our politicians are busy fixing blame and throwing dirt on their opponents. I wish and pray that our political elite finds some empathy for the people and starts working for the country than themselves.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.