Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has congratulated Pakistani nation on recommencement of radio commentary of ICC-T20 World Cup on Radio Pakistan's MW network across the country.

In a tweet on Friday, she said Radio Pakistan as platform of thrilling cricket commentary has been rejuvenated after 13 years from hiatus, enthralling coverage of ICC T-20 World Cup.

She said this will foster sports diplomacy and kindle sportsmanship among youth.