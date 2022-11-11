Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has congratulated Pakistani nation on recommencement of radio commentary of ICC-T20 World Cup on Radio Pakistan's MW network across the country.
In a tweet on Friday, she said Radio Pakistan as platform of thrilling cricket commentary has been rejuvenated after 13 years from hiatus, enthralling coverage of ICC T-20 World Cup.
She said this will foster sports diplomacy and kindle sportsmanship among youth.
