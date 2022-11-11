Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday categorically directed all police officials to maintain high vigilance in the city to eradicate crime and ensure an effective crackdown against drug pushers, proclaimed offenders, and land grabbers. He said this while chairing a crime meeting in the Central Police Office which was also attended by the DIG Operations, SSP Operations, SSP Investigations, all zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs. He said that besides the law-and-order situation in the city, Islamabad Police are taking all-out efforts to curb crime in the city adding that police are very much vigilant to tackle any untoward situation. The IGP reviewed the performance of the Operations Division and appreciated those performing well. Islamabad police chief said that the future of the young generation would be protected through strict action against drug pushers. He directed all police officials to complete investigations on cases professionally and submit their challans to courts at the earliest. He directed all police officials to make efforts to curb crime and appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police in efforts against anti-social elements. Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that Incharge Investigation and Incharge Administration have been posted in all police stations which will ease the work of SHOs and no SHO will do the law-andorder duties, adding that all SHOs are to focus on their police station work and facilitate public, listen to their complaints and solve them on priority basis. The IGP directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and constitute teams to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders at the earliest. He asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional and responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people. Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. The IGP stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit. He said that investigation on pending cases should be completed at the earliest as progress on such cases would be reviewed. He also asked to get the record of previous crime record holders during the last six months and observe their activities.