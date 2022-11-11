Share:

Khyber - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, misleads young people in the nation and undermines its security forces, judiciary, and other institutions by advancing foreign agenda said local political and civil society leaders in a joint press conference held in Landi Kotal press club on Thursday. General Sectary for the Pakistan Muslim community in the Nawaz District Sajid Ali, the Tehsil Chief Qazi Mohib, Tehsil President of the Awami National Party Fazl-ur-Rehman Qari, Nazeem Gul, and Minority Councillor Fanyas Maseeh took part in the press conference. They claimed that Imran Khan Niazi’s conspiracy after his removal from office resulted in conflict between government institutions and the general populace. Before the investigation, the PTI chairman blamed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Federal Interior Minister, and a forces official for the Wazirabad shooting incident. In addition to creating chaos, they noted that the PTI rally closed the main roads and also halted the economy. They criticized the PTI chairman for their irresponsible attitude and said that he embarrassed the whole nation with the arrival of the Chinese President years back, Imran Khan adopted the same behaviour on the visit of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan to be expected on the 21st of November. They urged the PTI workers to utilize their senses, be true Pakistanis and stop insulting forces and other departments of the country. The political elites also asked the political workers to join a pro-Pakistan rally to be scheduled on Friday, 10, am, at Bacha Khan square, main Landi Kotal bazaar.