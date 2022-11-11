Share:

The Punjab government amid a threat alert has beefed up the security of former prime minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park Lahore.

As per details, the special branch of Punjab police has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of another possible assassination attempt.

Additional special branch and male and female police personnel have been deployed in huge numbers outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park Lahore.

Any unidentified person or vehicle is not strictly prohibited to go inside Khan’s residence.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is currently at his residence in Zaman park Lahore along with his sons Qasim Khan and Suleman Khan.

Moreover, only those party leaders will be allowed entry to Imran Khan’s residence who are named on the list provided to the police.