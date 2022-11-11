Share:

LAHOR - The two sons of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on Thursday to meet their father who is recuperating at home after an assassination attempt in which both of his legs were injured. Khan’s sons Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan landed in Lahore from London on Thursday afternoon. They were received by the advisor to the Chief Minister on Home and Prisons Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Lahore Allama Iqbal international Airport after which they went straight to the residence of their injured father near Zaman Park in Lahore. This was the first meet up of Imran Khan with his sons in years. During his three-and-ahalf-year tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan, there were no reports of family reunification. Imran Khan’s sons are in their early 20s and live in the UK with their mother, Jemima Goldsmith. Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima expressed relief at the news that Khan survived the November 3 attack in Punjab’s Wazirabad city. “We are dreading the news… thank god he is ok,” she wrote in her Tweet. She also thanked the man who tackled the attacker and said “on behalf of his sons, thanks to the brave man in the crowd who tackled the gunman.” In a recent interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Khan said his sons were “quite distraught” to hear about the assassination attack on him.