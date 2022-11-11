Share:

In a surprising turn of events, the government on Wednesday announced that it would implement the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) decision, implying that it would transform the existing interest-based banking system to an interest-free model in the next five years. It is not clear what led to this change of heart considering that not too long ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) challenged the FSC decision in the Supreme Court pointing out discrepancies in the judgement.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a statement revealed that the SBP will be withdrawing appeals against the SBP. This means that the government is indicating that the interest-free banking system will be implemented by December 2027. It is important to note that in its April 2022 judgement, the FSC had also directed those future financial engagements, including the availing of loans and advances, between Pakistan and international financial institutions be carried out on the basis of Shariah-compliant modes of finance such as the issue of Sukuk. This is a serious undertaking considering how dependent we are on external sources of financing and the lack of compatibility and integration of Islamic banking with the global banking system.

The government however has not put forth even a tentative plan of how a transition of this magnitude will be undertaken. Currently, Islamic banks account for 19.4 percent of the country’s overall banking system in terms of assets, while in terms of deposits the share is 20 percent. The questions that the SBP posed in its appeal earlier in the year still stand. The mass-scale conversion of the banking system would require infrastructural investment and changes at a mega scale. If this is to be achieved in the next five years, it will require an immense amount of investment which may not be very feasible.

In addition to the NBP and SBP, other banks had also filed an appeal against the decision such as United Bank Limited (UBL), Allied Bank Limited, and MCB Bank. It remains to be seen how they will now react to this move by the government. Again, it is hard to understand the reasoning behind this shift. The country has already begun the transformation of the banking system into a Shariah-compliant one which allows both Islamic and conventional banking to operate simultaneously. Based on the statements given by government officials, there does not seem to be any concrete plan or framework in place for this overhaul and saying that “we will try our best to implement this” or with “Allah’s help” does not convey a lot of seriousness. Perhaps there are other political considerations at play behind this announcement that are unknown to us at this point in time.