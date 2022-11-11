Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has decided to probe into the last two years poor performance of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) along with its Ex-Director General Asif Zaman’s foreign visits, which he did without the approval of Prime Minister. These decisions were taken during the Standing Committee on IPC, which met here at Parliament House, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Nawab Sher Waseer. During the meeting, committee members Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Wajiha Qamar and Shahida Rehmani raised many questions on the poor performance of Ex-DG PSB Asif Zaman and said that there are many allegations against him. They also raised question on Asif Zaman’s foreign visit without the approval of competent authority and said that if the PM did not approve his foreign trips, how did Zaman go abroad? “The IPC Ministry didn’t issue any NOC to the Ex-DG PSB for his any foreign trips,” said Federal Secretary on IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai adding that Asif Zaman issued himself the NOC for his foreign visits. The Standing Committee has decided to summon the FIA officials in the next meeting while expressing its anger on the issue and has directed the Ministry of IPC to conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter of Asif Zaman and send the report to the committee. The Committee also expressed concern over the poor performance of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) during the last two years as it failed to promote sports activities in Pakistan Sports Complex due to mismanagement and lack of coordination with different National & International Sports Organisations. The Committee also constituted a four-member Sub-Committee to examine the overall performance of the PSB especially detail of ongoing projects, initiating the civil work after installation of precious astro-turf, detail of international visits of Ex-DG PSB and other PSB officials without getting NOC from the competent authority and efforts made by the current management of PSB to promote sports activities at Sports Complex. The Standing Committee also expressed concern over the use of political rallies in sports grounds.